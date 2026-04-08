From producing rap songs and videos aimed at young voters to plans of distributing halwa at polling stations to first-time voters, the Election Commission in Kerala is pulling out all stops to achieve its voter turnout target of 85% in the April 9 Assembly polls. EC launches a host of initiatives to meet target of 85% turnout in Kerala

Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar is spearheading the initiatives to motivate people to exercise their franchise and create favourable conditions for voters at polling booths especially in the harsh summer.

The average turnout in the state’s assembly elections in the past decade has been stuck in the 70s – from 75.26% in 2011, 77.53% in 2016 to 75.6% in 2021. Reluctance to vote in major cities such as Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram and marginally lower voter turnout in the central and southern districts of the state have often been cited as reasons for the lethargy among the voters.

This time, Kelkar, the top election official in the state, said they have set a target of at least 85% turnout. It may seem a big target but the Commission conducted multiple meetings with stakeholders and political parties to design new initiatives to target key voter segments, including young voters under the age of 30 as well as elderly and differently-abled citizens.

“We have done a mapping of the entire state to identify polling booths where the polling percentage has been less than the state average in the last two elections. Based on the mapping, we have created a detailed blueprint of the kind of activities we can do around these polling stations. We created local plans for the local population in order to appeal to them to come and vote,” Kelkar told HT.

As part of these initiatives, the Commission plans to distribute halwa to 200 first-time voters at specific booths in all 14 districts as a thank you gesture. It also launched a Gen Z anthem to motivate young voters to come to the polling booths.

In another video produced to raise election awareness, Kelkar himself, along with Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari, is featured in a lively dance video, matching steps on the sea-shore and urging young voters to participate in the democratic exercise. The video with catchy lyrics like ‘this is your vote and our state needs your vote’ is already a hit on social media platforms.

Kelkar added that the 2,000 electoral literacy hubs are also playing an important tole in raising voter awareness.

Additionally, ride-hailing services such as Uber have promised to give free rides to polling stations within a two-kilometre radius in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.