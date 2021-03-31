Home / India News / EC sends notice to Raja over EPS remarks
EC sends notice to Raja over EPS remarks

The former Union telecom minister and DMK’s “star campaigner” has been asked to respond to the notice by 6 pm on Wednesday.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:35 AM IST
DMK leader A Raja. (HT File Photo)

The election commission (EC) on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an election campaign.

The former Union telecom minister and DMK’s “star campaigner” has been asked to respond to the notice by 6 pm on Wednesday.

The EC said that Raja had allegedly said that (DMK leader

