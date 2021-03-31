EC sends notice to Raja over EPS remarks

The election commission (EC) on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an election campaign.

The former Union telecom minister and DMK’s “star campaigner” has been asked to respond to the notice by 6 pm on Wednesday.

The EC said that Raja had allegedly said that (DMK leader