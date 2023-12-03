EC suspends Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar over violation of Model Code of Conduct: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 05:45 PM IST

The ECI has suspended Anjani Kumar, Director General of Police Telangana for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and relevant conduct rules.

The Election Commission of India has suspended Anjani Kumar, director general of police Telangana for violation of the Model Code of conduct and relevant conduct rules during the Telangana assembly election 2023, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar. (ANI Photo)

The Telangana DGP along with Sanjay Jain, state police nodal officer, Telangana, and Mahesh Bhagwat, nodal (expenditure), had met Anumula Revanth Reddy, a contesting candidate of the Congress in the ongoing assembly election in Hyderabad with flower bouquet at the residence of the state Congress president, ANI added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Topics
telangana director general of police
