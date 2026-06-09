EC to meet Congress delegation over rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination on Wednesday

Amid the ongoing protest by Congress over rejection of the nomination of party candidate Meenakshi Natarajan for the Rajya Sabha elections, the Election Commission agreed to meet a party's delegation on Wednesday.

Congress party workers sit in front of the Election Commission's office for a dharna after the Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natrajan's nomination rejected by the Election Commission, in Bhopal. (Sanjeev Gupta)

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The announcement from the poll body comes after Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh was rejected on charges of concealing information in the affidavit.

The Election Commission, in a letter addressed to the Congress President, gave appointment to a delegation of party leaders for a meeting at 12 pm on Wednesday.

"I am directed to refer to the party’s letter dated 09.06.2026 on the subject cited above and to state that the Commission has considered the request made therein and decided to give an appointment to the delegation of Indian National Congress for an interaction at 1200 Noon on 10.06.2026 (Wednesday) at Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi," the EC's letter read.

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{{^usCountry}} The nomination was rejected after a complaint was filed by BJP candidate Mahesh Kevat, who is contesting the third Rajya Sabha seat, before the Returning Officer. In the complaint, the BJP rival alleged that Natarajan had deliberately hidden information about a criminal case pending against her in Telangana. Congress protests {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The nomination was rejected after a complaint was filed by BJP candidate Mahesh Kevat, who is contesting the third Rajya Sabha seat, before the Returning Officer. In the complaint, the BJP rival alleged that Natarajan had deliberately hidden information about a criminal case pending against her in Telangana. Congress protests {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Congress called the nomination rejection a "murder of democracy" and alleged that this was not a case of 'vote theft', but of 'seat theft' and vowed to challenge the matter in court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Congress called the nomination rejection a "murder of democracy" and alleged that this was not a case of 'vote theft', but of 'seat theft' and vowed to challenge the matter in court. {{/usCountry}}

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Party leaders, including MP Congress President Jitendra Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar slept on the floor at the ECI office in Bhopal in protest over the cancellation of nomination.

In Delhi, several senior leaders reached the poll body headquarters and staged a sit-in protest at the main gate after they were denied entry.

Meenakshi Natarajan claims ‘seat chori’

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan alleged that the BJP is “muzzling democracy and the Constitution,” saying that what was earlier limited to “vote theft” has now become “seat theft.”

“When the number of members was not adequate, and the BJP fielded third candidate, it all started from there, and we started to understand that they are doing the politics of muzzling the democracy, constitution," she said.

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“What was limited to vote theft, has now become seat theft... When they felt this was a united house and not the divided house, then in guise of legal notice, which was not taken cognisance, they challenged the election petition, our both the advocated presented the arguments, those were not heard, and the decision came," she added.

Natarajan is a former MP who represented the Mandsaur constituency in Madhya Pradesh from 2009 to 2014. Natarajan keeps an extremely low profile, and has been considered to be a close aide of the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, since he formally entered into the Congress in 2004.

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