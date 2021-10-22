EC warns political parties from campaigning in adjoining districts

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned political parties and candidates against organising poll-related activities in areas near the places where by-elections are being held on October 30.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that certain political parties/candidates are organizing electioneering activities in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the bye-election is being conducted,” the ECI said in a statement on Thursday. “In this regard, all political parties/candidates are advised not to organize any political activities directly related to the bye-elections even in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the bye-election are being held. The District Election Officers concerned will ensure that the MCC (model code of conduct) instructions and COVID guidelines relating to the norms of social distancing are followed in the districts adjoining to the poll going district/constituency.”

By-polls are being held to three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats. The ECI has said those found violating Covid-19 protocol will be barred from campaigning. The counting of votes will take place on November 2.