Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / EC warns political parties from campaigning in adjoining districts
india news

EC warns political parties from campaigning in adjoining districts

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned political parties and candidates against organising poll-related activities in areas near the places where by-elections are being held on October 30
The ECI has said those found violating Covid-19 protocol will be barred from campaigning. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 02:17 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned political parties and candidates against organising poll-related activities in areas near the places where by-elections are being held on October 30.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that certain political parties/candidates are organizing electioneering activities in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the bye-election is being conducted,” the ECI said in a statement on Thursday. “In this regard, all political parties/candidates are advised not to organize any political activities directly related to the bye-elections even in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the bye-election are being held. The District Election Officers concerned will ensure that the MCC (model code of conduct) instructions and COVID guidelines relating to the norms of social distancing are followed in the districts adjoining to the poll going district/constituency.”

By-polls are being held to three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats. The ECI has said those found violating Covid-19 protocol will be barred from campaigning. The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ananya Panday told NCB she never consumed drugs, to face questioning for 2nd day

As Amit Shah turns 57, birthday greetings from PM Modi, others

Siddaramaiah says only 21% people fully inoculated, questions celebrations 

News updates from HT: Militants, security forces exchange fire in Chanapora
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP