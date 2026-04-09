ECI acting with bias: Siddaramaiah on fund disbursal queries

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of acting with bias after it sought details on fund disbursals under the state’s guarantee schemes in poll-bound constituencies.

Siddaramaiah

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The chief minister’s remarks came after the EC wrote to the state government regarding the release of funds in Davanagere South and Bagalkot constituencies, where by-elections are scheduled on April 9.

In a letter dated April 2, EC secretary Pawan Deewan asked chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh to provide details of financial transfers and identify officials who authorised them. The Commission said it had received inputs about “fresh sanction of financial benefits” under schemes such as Gruha Lakshmi, Yuva Nidhi, Shakti, Gruha Jyothi and Anna Bhagya.

The EC noted that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force in these constituencies and said no fresh fund releases should be made without prior approval.

Rejecting the concerns, Siddaramaiah said the schemes were not election-time announcements but ongoing welfare programmes.

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{{^usCountry}} “These are part of commitments made during the 2023 assembly elections,” he said, adding that funds are transferred “regularly in a transparent and structured manner” as per guidelines. “This is governance — a direct investment in human dignity, household stability, and economic participation —not inducement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These are part of commitments made during the 2023 assembly elections,” he said, adding that funds are transferred “regularly in a transparent and structured manner” as per guidelines. “This is governance — a direct investment in human dignity, household stability, and economic participation —not inducement.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of inconsistency in its position on welfare programmes. “BJP’s double standards on guarantee schemes are well known,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of inconsistency in its position on welfare programmes. “BJP’s double standards on guarantee schemes are well known,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “On one hand, they criticise Karnataka’s guarantees as ‘freebies’. On the other, they copy the same schemes and implement them in states where they are in power. The Karnataka model has clearly set the benchmark for the country,” added the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On one hand, they criticise Karnataka’s guarantees as ‘freebies’. On the other, they copy the same schemes and implement them in states where they are in power. The Karnataka model has clearly set the benchmark for the country,” added the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He went on to question the Commission’s approach in similar situations elsewhere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to question the Commission’s approach in similar situations elsewhere. {{/usCountry}}

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“But what is deeply concerning is the selective approach of the ECI,” he said. “In states like Maharashtra and Bihar, cash transfer schemes have been announced or fast-tracked just before elections, with direct financial benefits extended to voters. These are well-documented patterns. Yet, the ECI remained silent and allowed them to proceed without scrutiny.”

Escalating his criticism, Siddaramaiah said, “This is not neutrality -- this is complicity. When BJP or NDA governments act, the ECI looks the other way. But when Karnataka fulfils its promises, the same ECI becomes hyperactive. This double standard exposes a clear bias.”

Calling the scrutiny politically motivated, he added, “Targeting Karnataka’s guarantee schemes is not just political -- it is anti-poor, anti-women, and anti-Karnataka.”

Siddaramaiah said the government would continue its programmes without interruption. “Our government will remain committed to its promises and will continue to deliver for every Kannadiga,” he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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