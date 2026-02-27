Even before the Assembly elections are formally announced, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday deployed 240 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, with politically volatile Purba Medinipur district witnessing the heaviest deployment of 14 companies, officials familiar with the matter said. ECI deploys CAPF in Bengal ahead of final electoral roll publication

The early deployment of CAPF, officials said, comes amid judicial scrutiny of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the eastern state. Although the Supreme Court, in its recent order, did not direct CAPF deployment, it stressed the need for strict compliance, adequate law-and-order support and unhindered continuation of the exercise. The top court issued binding directions to the police and administration to assist judicial officers.

ECI is likely to publish the final electoral roll of West Bengal on February 28, and the early CAPF deployment is seen as the poll panel’s measure to maintain law and order after the publication of the voter list.

“The 240 companies constitute only the first batch, with a second tranche expected soon. In 2021, more than 1,000 CAPF companies were deployed across eight phases, making it one of the largest central force mobilisations in any state election,” a senior EC official said, requesting anonymity.

Besides Purba Medinipur, both Kolkata and Malda districts saw deployment of 12 companies each, followed by Dakshin Dinajpur with 10 companies. Cooch Behar and Barrackpore have been allotted nine companies each, while Murshidabad, Jangipur, Chandannagar, Howrah Rural and Purba Bardhaman got eight each.

Jalpaiguri, Howrah police commissionerate, Basirhat police district, Asansol-Durgapur (PC), Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and Birbhum have received seven companies each. Jhargram has received five, Sundarban PD four, while Siliguri PC and Kalimpong have been allotted three each.

Meanwhile, the central nodal officers (CEO) appointed by ECI have also begun assuming charge in the state, which is likely to go to assembly polls in April-May this year.

The deployed CAPF companies are routed through district collectors, who also function as district election officers (DEOs). After reaching their respective districts, DEOs deploy the forces assembly constituency-wise based on ground assessments and in consultation with the CEO assigned to their respective regions.

ECI has already directed the state police machinery to submit a detailed report identifying sensitive pockets for the upcoming elections by the second week of March. The second batch 240 companies is expected to be deployed by March 8, official said.