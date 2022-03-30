ECI prohibits TMC lawmaker from campaigning for ‘threatening’ BJP voters

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday prohibited ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Narendranath Chakraborty from campaigning for a week ahead of the by-polls in West Bengal after a video went viral and purportedly showed him asking his workers to intimidate Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) voters.

It cited the gravity of the matter and censured Chakraborty while deploring the impugned statement. “...the Commission orders to prohibit him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with ongoing bye-election for a week from 10 am of March 30 till 8 pm of April 6,” ECI said in an order. It added Chakraborty’s comments violate the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

By-polls to Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge assembly seats are scheduled for April 12 while the counting will take place four days later.

In the video, Chakraborty, the lawmaker from Pandabeshwar in West Burdwan district, can be purportedly heard saying: “Tell them that if you go to vote, it will be presumed that you will vote for BJP and after the vote, you will live at your own risk. And if you do not go to vote, then we will presume that you have supported us and you may live, trade, work anywhere as you please and we are with you. Is it clear?”

Chakraborty said the clip was old and he does not recall what he said. “I have not received the order yet. But if there is such an order, I will abide by it. But we also have to remember BJP always tries to malign the state government. It has tarnished the image of the West Bengal assembly by attacking ruling party lawmakers in the House. Steps should also be taken against them.”

The BJP filed a complaint with the ECI on Tuesday. Its candidate from Asansol, Agnimitra Paul, lodged a complaint with the police commissioner.

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya asked is this how elections are held in West Bengal. “He should be arrested for a free and fair election.”

In a virtual address to an event of the Matua community in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called intimidation and violence against political opponents a violation of democratic rights.

