ECI transfers senior officials ahead of state polls for ‘unsatisfactory’ work

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday ordered the transfer of several senior police and administrative officials in the five states going to polls next month after finding that their performance was “unsatisfactory or complacent”, people familiar with the matter said. Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar. (File Photo)

The decision came at a review meeting held by chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, who had earlier issued “clear directive” to officials to halt the movement and distribution of liquor, cash, drugs, and freebies to ensure free, fair, and inducement-free elections.

The officials transferred include nine District Electoral Officers (DEOs) and District Magistrates (DMs) and 25 Commissioners of Police (CPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and Additional SPs.

The Commission conducted an intensive review of sensitive routes and zones on Wednesday, with Kumar emphasising the need for coordinated actions by enforcement agencies through joint operations.

Four DEOs/DMs in Telangana (Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Nirmal), two DEOs/DMs in Madhya Pradesh (Ratlam, Khargone), and one DEO/DM in Rajasthan (Alwar) have been transferred. Additionally, two DEOs/DMs in Chhattisgarh (Raigarh & Bilaspur) have also been reassigned.

Among the 25 CPs/SPs/Additional SPs transferred, are SPs (non-cadre police officers) from Telangana, three Commissioners of Police from Telangana (Warangal, Hyderabad, and Nizamabad), two from Madhya Pradesh (Jabalpur, Bhind), three SPs (Korba, Rajnandgaon, Durg) and two Additional SPs from Chhattisgarh (Bilaspur & Durg), two from Mizoram (Champhai & Saiha), and three from Rajasthan (Hanumangarh, Churu, Bhiwadi), who have been moved.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana are headed for assembly elections in November with results set to be declared on December 3.

During the review meeting, Kumar addressed the issue of illegal liquor infiltration from Haryana and Punjab into Rajasthan. “Illegal liquor has been entering Rajasthan through districts including Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, and Alwar, extending its reach into the hinterland districts and neighboring Gujarat,” he said, as quoted by an official familiar with the matter.

In Telangana, Kumar observed, “Several non-cadre officers held district incharge positions, while officers from Administrative and police services were assigned non-significant roles,” adding, “The Commission ordered the transfer of 13 SPs/CPs in the state, including the relocation of Commissioner of Police positions in Hyderabad, Warangal, and Nizamabad.”

Kumar also urged the agencies concerned, including the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Rifles, to maintain a vigilant stance along the international borders from Mizoram to Rajasthan.

“The state of Mizoram, given its proximity to the ‘golden triangle,’ remains vulnerable to drug and arms trafficking,” he said, adding, “Four districts in Rajasthan, namely Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, and Sri Ganganagar, share an international border and are susceptible to narcotics smuggling.”

Regarding the Election Commission of India’s dedication to ensuring “inducement-free” elections, Kumar stated, “In the last six state assembly elections, we witnessed seizures worth over ₹1,400 crores, marking a remarkable 1000% increase from previous elections in those states.”

To enhance the efficiency of the election process, the Commission introduced a tech-based platform called the Integrated Election Seizure Management System. “This system allows real-time updates on seizures by enforcement agencies, facilitating seamless coordination and intelligence sharing among various agencies,” he said. “The online data availability aids in the analysis of trends, red-flagging specific routes and methods used for the illicit trafficking of cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies.”