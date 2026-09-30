ECI removes extra SIR declaration from Form 6 in states where revision is complete

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has withdrawn the additional Special Intensive Revision (SIR) declaration attached to the online Form 6 application in states and Union territories where the electoral roll revision exercise has been completed.

ECI removes the extra SIR declaration from online Form 6 applications where roll revision is complete. (ANI)

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The additional declaration has been removed from the ECINET application and portal, as well as the respective Chief Electoral Officer websites, in these states and UTs. Applicants seeking fresh enrolment in the electoral rolls will now need to submit the statutory Form 6 prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

The move follows the Election Commission's September 26 decision to clarify that the additional declaration attached to Form 6 would apply during the SIR period, while forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would be used outside the exercise.

Deep Dive What changes have been made to Form 6 by the Election Commission of India? The Election Commission of India has withdrawn the additional Special Intensive Revision (SIR) declaration from online Form 6 in states where the electoral roll revision is complete, requiring applicants to only submit the statutory Form 6. Why did the Congress demand a halt to the SIR process? The Congress demanded a halt to the SIR process due to concerns over the removal of 130 million voters from the electoral rolls and the belief that the process disenfranchises eligible voters, particularly the poor and marginalized. How does the SIR process impact voters seeking registration? The SIR process requires voters seeking registration to navigate changes in Form 6 that include additional declarations, which could complicate the enrolment for first-time voters and potentially hinder their ability to register.

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What is Form 6?

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{{^usCountry}} Form 6 is the statutory application used by eligible citizens to seek inclusion in the electoral roll as new voters. It is prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, which govern the preparation and revision of electoral rolls. Why Form 6 became a point of contention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Form 6 is the statutory application used by eligible citizens to seek inclusion in the electoral roll as new voters. It is prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, which govern the preparation and revision of electoral rolls. Why Form 6 became a point of contention {{/usCountry}}

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The additional declaration had become a contentious issue within the poll panel. Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu had raised objections to changes concerning Form 6, according to a report by the Indian Express.

Joshi had argued that Form 6, being a statutory form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, could not be modified without amending the rules. Sandhu subsequently endorsed the objection.

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The ECI, meanwhile, maintained that the declaration was introduced as part of the SIR process and said the requirement had been upheld by the Supreme Court. On September 26, the Commission clarified that the additional declaration would apply during SIR, while the statutory forms under the 1960 rules would be used during non-SIR periods.

Congress demands SIR halt

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has demanded a halt to the SIR of electoral rolls and sought the restoration of 130 million names that it says were deleted from the rolls. The party also called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation over the exercise.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the Election Commission make public complete data on major changes to electoral rolls. He also sought independent, time-bound inquiries wherever there is evidence of serious discrepancies.

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The Congress has demanded that voters whose names were removed be informed and given a chance to appeal. It also called for electoral rolls and relevant data to be shared with political parties in a simple format and within a reasonable timeframe. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party would launch peaceful protests across states and districts, in coordination with INDIA bloc parties.

Congress earlier criticised the additional declaration attached to Form 6 during SIR. The declaration sought details on whether the applicant, their parents or grandparents appeared in an earlier electoral roll.