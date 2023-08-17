Economic advisory body to PM desists from its chairman Bibek Debroy's ‘new Constitution’ view

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) on Thursday sidestepped from its chairman Bibek Debroy's remark made in an opinion piece where he called for a ‘new Constitution’ after pointing out that the current one carries the ‘colonial legacy’ with it. However, the economic advisory body said Debroy's article doesn't reflect its views.

EAC-PM Bibek Debroy(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The recent article by Dr@bibekdebroy was in his personal capacity. In no way do they reflect the views of EAC-PM or the Government of India,” official handle of EAC-PM shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day, Debroy discussed the accomplishments made since India's independence and argued how the Constitution doesn't have its elements that were inherited in 1950, the year when it was first implemented, as it underwent various amendments, including the 1973 Kesavananda Bharati case where the Supreme Court ruled the Basic Structure doctrine. He further mentioned that a few amendments to the Constitution will not be adequate to address India's current needs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As with many aspects of law reform, a tweak here and another there won’t do. We should start with first principles, as in the Constituent Assembly debates. What Constitution does India need for 2047?” he asked in the opinion piece.

Debroy's views stirred a row where he was alleged to have ‘sounded the bugle for junking the Constitution’. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh gave out a warning and said the EAC-PM chief ‘wants the country to embrace a brand new one (Constitution)’.

“On this 77th Independence Day, the Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister has sounded the bugle for junking the Constitution - of which Dr. (BR) Ambedkar was a prime architect…He wants the country to embrace a brand new one. This has always been the agenda of the Sangh Parivar. Be warned, India,” he wrote in a post on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}