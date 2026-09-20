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ED arrests UP firm promoter in Tirumala prasadam adulterated ghee supply case

ED has arrested a promoter of a Uttar Pradesh-based food firm over the alleged supply of adulterated ghee to TTD for preparing Tirupati’s sacred laddu prasadam

Updated on: Sep 20, 2026, 07:55:52 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a promoter with a Uttar Pradesh-based food firm in connection with the alleged supply of adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the preparation of the sacred “laddu prasadam”, officials said on Saturday.

The Enforcement Directorate
The Enforcement Directorate

A statement from ED’s Hyderabad zonal office said that Kailash Chand Mangla, a promoter at Sukriti Foods Private Limited in UP’s Ghaziabad, was arrested on Wednesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

The arrest was made under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the agency said. It is part of the ongoing probe into the manufacture and supply of adulterated ghee allegedly passed off as Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee for use by TTD.

The proceeds from the alleged fraudulent supply of ghee to TTD from 2019 to 2024 was valued at approximately 230 crore.

Of this, ED has alleged that adulterated ghee worth around 96 crore was manufactured by Mangla at his factory.

“The alleged objective was to conceal the actual use of adulterants in the manufacturing process and create an appearance that the products being manufactured and supplied were genuine cow ghee,” the statement said.

ED said its probe began after a September 25, 2024 complaint by the TTD.

The agency said its probe found that the “ghee” was manufactured using a combination of refined palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein and various chemicals, including MG-90, monoglycerides, Myvacet Soft 400 and acetic acid ester. Mangla’s arrest follows the arrest of Vipin Jain, promoter and director of Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt. Ltd. The agency has said that its investigation is underway and more action may follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the reason for the arrest of Kailash Chand Mangla?

Kailash Chand Mangla was arrested in connection with the alleged supply of adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

How much adulterated ghee did Mangla allegedly manufacture?

ED has alleged that Mangla manufactured adulterated ghee worth around ₹96 crore.

What was the total value of the fraudulent ghee supply to TTD?

The proceeds from the alleged fraudulent supply of ghee to TTD from 2019 to 2024 was valued at approximately ₹230 crore.

What did the investigation by ED reveal about the manufacturing process?

The investigation found that the 'ghee' was manufactured using a combination of refined palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein, and various chemicals, including MG-90, monoglycerides, Myvacet Soft 400, and acetic acid ester.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

enforcement directorateprevention of money laundering acttirumala tirupati devasthanams
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