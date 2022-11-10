Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ED attaches assets belonging to former officials of DMK govt

ED attaches assets belonging to former officials of DMK govt

india news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 01:13 PM IST

ED said Parvin, Durgashankar and Udhayakumar generated a sum of ₹14.86 crore from the sale of the flats, while movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 14.23 crore were provisionally attached

In 2011, the DVAC named seven people in the money laundering case during the raids conducted on these former officials working under the DMK regime (Representative Image)
ByDivya Chandrababu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it attached assets worth 14.23 crore belonging to Parvin Jaffar, the wife of retired IPS officer Jaffar Sait and R Durgashankar, son of K Rajamanickam, former IPS officer and secretary to late Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi and the proprietor of Landmark Construction, T Udayakumar in relation to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board scam.

The agency has also named a minister in the current government.

Also Read: Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque case on Friday, day before seal order ends

ED said it initiated the investigation based on the FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

In 2011, the DVAC named seven people in the money laundering case during the raids conducted on these former officials working under the DMK regime.

ED said there has been wrongful allotment of Government Discretionary Quota (GDQ) plots by former minister Periyasamy. Periyasamy was housing minister from 2006-2011 under the previous DMK regime led by CM Karunanidhi, who currently serves as the Co-operation Minister in the M K Stalin-led cabinet.

“A residential plot was allotted to Jaffar Sait under GDQ without being eligible for such allotment. Rajamanickam, who was the then secretary to the late CM Karunanidhi, got the adjacent plot allotted to his son R Durgashankar in violation of the norms of GDQ. Parvin Jaffar and R Durgashankar entered into an agreement with Udayakumar of LandMark Construction for joint development of the combined land to maximise the fruits of crime,” ED said in a statement.

Also Read:Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at court as Sukesh keeps dropping letter bombs

ED said Parvin, Durgashankar and Udhayakumar generated a sum of 14.86 crore from the sale of the flats, while movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 14.23 crore were provisionally attached.

“Udaykumar financed the said crime despite knowing well that the allottees were not the owners as on the day of the Joint Development Agreement,” ED said.

The agency further said the said monetary consideration received from Udayakumar was used by Parvin Jaffar and R Durgashankar to pay the cost of illegally allotted plots by Tamil Nadu Housing Board. “Parvin Jaffar, R Durgashankar and T Udayakumar generated huge amounts of proceeds of crime by way of building a multi-floor apartment,” said the probing agency.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP