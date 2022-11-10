ED attaches assets belonging to former officials of DMK govt

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it attached assets worth ₹14.23 crore belonging to Parvin Jaffar, the wife of retired IPS officer Jaffar Sait and R Durgashankar, son of K Rajamanickam, former IPS officer and secretary to late Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi and the proprietor of Landmark Construction, T Udayakumar in relation to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board scam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The agency has also named a minister in the current government.

Also Read: Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque case on Friday, day before seal order ends

ED said it initiated the investigation based on the FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

In 2011, the DVAC named seven people in the money laundering case during the raids conducted on these former officials working under the DMK regime.

ED said there has been wrongful allotment of Government Discretionary Quota (GDQ) plots by former minister Periyasamy. Periyasamy was housing minister from 2006-2011 under the previous DMK regime led by CM Karunanidhi, who currently serves as the Co-operation Minister in the M K Stalin-led cabinet.

“A residential plot was allotted to Jaffar Sait under GDQ without being eligible for such allotment. Rajamanickam, who was the then secretary to the late CM Karunanidhi, got the adjacent plot allotted to his son R Durgashankar in violation of the norms of GDQ. Parvin Jaffar and R Durgashankar entered into an agreement with Udayakumar of LandMark Construction for joint development of the combined land to maximise the fruits of crime,” ED said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at court as Sukesh keeps dropping letter bombs

ED said Parvin, Durgashankar and Udhayakumar generated a sum of ₹14.86 crore from the sale of the flats, while movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 14.23 crore were provisionally attached.

“Udaykumar financed the said crime despite knowing well that the allottees were not the owners as on the day of the Joint Development Agreement,” ED said.

The agency further said the said monetary consideration received from Udayakumar was used by Parvin Jaffar and R Durgashankar to pay the cost of illegally allotted plots by Tamil Nadu Housing Board. “Parvin Jaffar, R Durgashankar and T Udayakumar generated huge amounts of proceeds of crime by way of building a multi-floor apartment,” said the probing agency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further investigation into the matter is under progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON