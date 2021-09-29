Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ED attaches assets worth 578 crores of UK-based Wadhawan Global Capital Limited
india news

ED attaches assets worth 578 crores of UK-based Wadhawan Global Capital Limited

Over ₹1,000 crores was also allegedly diverted to the UK by the Wadhawans through seven levels of layering and laundering via over 30 beneficially owned/controlled Indian companies
By Malavika Murali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 09:13 AM IST
ED probe revealed that DHFL in connivance with UPPCL officials had illegally received 4122.70 Crore of GPF and CPF funds of UPPCL’s employees in fixed deposit in DHFL

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth 578 crores of United Kingdom-based Wadhawan Global Capital Limited in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) employees’ provident fund scam allegedly involving the Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL).

The company is owned by Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who are under investigation by multiple agencies in various cases of alleged cheating and fraud.

“During the investigation by ED, it is revealed that DHFL in connivance with UPPCL officials had illegally received 4122.70 Crore of GPF and CPF funds of UPPCL’s employees in fixed deposit in DHFL. Out of this total investment of 4122.70 Crore by UPPCL in DHFL, 2267.90 Crore of principal amounts of provident fund (GPF+CPF) of UPPCL is still outstanding to be paid by DHFL. These illegal investments had been received by the DHFL during the period, where DHFL was engaged into disbursement of high value loans to its promoter related companies,” ED said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

A significant portion of such loans was allegedly siphoned off and not used for the stated purpose. Over 1,000 crores was also allegedly diverted to the UK by the Wadhawans through seven levels of layering and laundering via over 30 beneficially owned/controlled Indian companies.

The ED attached assets worth 1,412 crores of the Wadhawans in the Yes bank-DHFL fraud case. Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were also arrested. The agency has also seized its five high-end vehicles valued at 12.59 crore.

The ED launched an investigation based on a First Information Report registered by the Lucknow police against some officials of the UPPCL on the charge of investing 4,122.70 crores in the DHFL in violation of the government notification and directives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro expected to join TMC today

News updates from HT: Patchy rain to continue in Delhi, NCR in coming days

Extremely heavy rain likely over Gujarat, other parts of west coast

Surgical strike day: Here's how the 2016 operation was carried out
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP