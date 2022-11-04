ED attaches house of J&K separatist leader Shabir Shah in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached jailed separatist leader Shabir Shah’s Srinagar house in connection with its money laundering probe linked to a case of fuelling terrorist activities in the union territory.

“Directorate of Enforcement has provisionally attached an immovable property situated at Botshah Colony, Sanat Nagar, Srinagar, of value of ₹21.80 lakhs in the name of Shabir Ahmad Shah under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002,” the agency said in a statement.

Shah was first arrested by ED on July 25, 2017, in a 2005 money laundering case. NIA has also named Shah in a terror-funding case. He is currently lodged in a Delhi jail.

ED initiated the money laundering probe after a first information report (FIR) was filed in May 2017 against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and others under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Shabir Ahmad Shah was actively involved in the activities of fuelling unrest in the Kashmir valley by way of stone pelting, processions, protests, bandhs, hartals and other subversive activities,” ED said.

The agency claimed that Shah received funds from terrorist organisations and the Pakistan establishment to support terrorism.

“Further, investigation under PMLA revealed that Shah was involved in receiving funds from terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and other terrorist outfits based in Pakistan as well as from the Pakistani establishment through hawala and various other means and channels,” it said.

The agency alleged the money was used to fuel and support terrorist activities in Kashmir Valley.