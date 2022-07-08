ED conducts raids in Jharkhand as part of probe against JMM leader

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was on Friday conducting raids at over a dozen locations in Jharkhand as part of its money laundering investigations against Pankaj Mishra, a ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and close aide to chief minister Hemant Soren.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There was no statement yet from the federal agency about the raids even as the ED is believed to have been probing the role of Mishra and others in connection with a toll tender scam of 2020.

Officials said the raids were being conducted under the watch of the Central Reserve Police Force including at the residence of Mishra and those related to his associates in Barhait and Rajmahal in the Sahibganj district.

A First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the scam was filed at the state’s Barharwa police station. Around a dozen people including Mishra have been named as accused in the FIR.

There was no immediate response from Mishra, who is Soren’s representative in the chief minister’s Barhait assembly constituency, or the JMM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}