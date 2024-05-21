ED conducts raids on ex-DPIIT secretary in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the premises of Ramesh Abhishek, former secretary of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) after registering a money laundering case, people familiar with the development said. The CBI had booked and raided him in February this year. (Official Account of Enforcement Directorate | X account)

The federal agency has taken up probe under prevention of money laundering act based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Abhishek for indulging in corrupt activities while heading the department and the Forward Market Commission.

The 1982 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre, who retired from service in 2019, was booked along with his daughter, Vanessa Agrawal, under the prevention of corruption act and criminal conspiracy charges for allegedly taking “big amounts” from organizations while being in the department.

He headed DPIIT from 2016 to 2019.

It is alleged that Abhishek invested “amounts in property E-72, Greater Kailash-II, New Delhi, which were outcome of doubtful sudden rise in earlier investments of family in immovable properties or sudden increase in business income in short period”.

Before retiring, Abhishek was part of crucial initiatives including implementation of Make in India, Startup India, liberalization of government’s foreign direct investment policies as well as formulation of policies related to ease of doing business, the people said, seeking anonymity.

HT has reached out to Abhishek for a comment and the story will be updated whenever a response is received.