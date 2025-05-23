‘ED crossing all limits’: SC stays TN probe

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the Tamil Nadu government’s liquor distribution body. A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi.(ANI)

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih expressed a serious concern over what it described as ED’s overreach and questioned the legality of the agency’s actions. The bench commented that ED was “crossing all limits,” not just in its probe against TASMAC but also in several of its other recent investigations.

The bench pulled up ED for initiating coercive search and seizure operations at TASMAC’s headquarters in Chennai between March 6 and 8, 2025 in the absence of a predicate offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, especially when several FIRs pertaining to alleged corruption, tender manipulation, and overpricing of liquor bottles by TASMAC officials were registered by the state government itself.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared for ED, told the Court the raids had been conducted in connection with a purported ₹1,000 crore money laundering case that were linked to the said FIRs. Raju said the central agency has done “nothing wrong.”

However, the bench asked how ED had entered a space that the state was already investigating. It further asked how ED registered a criminal case against TASMAC, a corporation?

“ ED is crossing all limits. Where is the predicate offence. You may register against individual officials but how can you register a criminal case against a corporation?” the Court asked.

The predicate offence is the underlying crime that generates money which is then laundered.

The Court issued notice to ED and directed ASJ Raju to submit all of ED’s contentions in an affidavit.

The Supreme Court was hearing a Special Leave Petition filed by TASMAC and the state of Tamil Nadu challenging an April 23 order of the Madras high court that dismissed their pleas to declare ED’s raid and search operations illegal. The high court upheld ED’s powers to conduct raids. It also dismissed the TASMAC employees’ allegations of a breach of their fundamental right to privacy and said that minor inconveniences suffered by them should not be permitted to come in the way of ED’s investigation.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the state government and TASMAC, respectively, argued that all the FIRs that ED had relied upon in the case, were filed by the State itself around the year 2014, and thus, the central agency had no basis to barge into TASMAC offices a decade later and seize documents and even personal data of employees in a “sweeping raid.”

In their petition, TASMAC and the Tamil Nadu government accused ED of high-handedness and procedural violations. The search warrants, they argued, were only flashed briefly to officers and never provided for record. Crucial documents spanning four years, including bar tender contracts and internal compliance reports, were allegedly seized without justification.

The petitioners also contended that the Madras high court erred in lowering the threshold of “reason to believe” required for a Section 17 search under Prevention of Money Laundering Act , and failed to appreciate the coercive and intrusive nature of such powers. The petitioners cited recent Supreme Court rulings, including the 2021 Delhi excise case involving former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and said that the Apex Court had clearly mandated that any reasons to believe must be clearly recorded and based on material evidence.

Both the State government and TASMAC further faulted the high court for dismissing their petitions as “vague” and “whimsical,” and argued that the State has both a constitutional duty and legal standing to protect the rights of its employees from arbitrary action by a central agency.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK welcomed the top court’s order. “The SC staying the ED probe against Tasmac is in deference to the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu...The union government should stop misusing ED at least after this,” senior DMK leader RS Bharathi said.