ED director to visit Kolkata office on Thursday

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chief, Rahul Navin, is likely to visit Kolkata on Thursday to review the working of its eastern region office, days after a dramatic raid at I-PAC’s office by the federal agency turned into a legal battle. The federal agency carried out raids on January 8 on the political consultancy firm - I-PAC. (File picture)

Officials said that ED director’s visit to its Kolkata branch is a routine one, in which it will undertake a review of all cases being investigated in the zone and interact with the staff.

He is also expected to take feedback from the officers on the overall working conditions and security arrangements for the personnel and the office premises, officials said, adding that cases pending in courts will also be discussed.

The federal agency carried out raids on January 8 on the political consultancy firm - I-PAC - which is also advising the Trinamool Congress (TMC), but it claimed that the action was obstructed by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee and top police officers of West Bengal, who took away the evidence including electronic devices seized by it.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing the matter where ED has sought action against Mamata Banerjee, including a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

TMC has alleged that ED was attempting to take away its election-strategy-related documents from I-PAC premises just before the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Navin takes regular visits to all ED regional offices. Earlier, he had visited the Kolkata office immediately after the agency’s search team was attacked in Sandeshkhali in South 24 Parganas district in January 2024.