Thiruvananthapuram, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Saturday appeared to be making no direct comment regarding CPI veteran Pinarayi Vijayan over the ED seeking an FIR against the former Keralam chief minister in an alleged corruption case, saying the LDF will politically resist the matter.

ED heat on Vijayan: Don't have full details of case, stand will be that of LDF, says CPI's Viswam

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Asked about the ED's letter to the Kerala DGP seeking registration of a case against Vijayan and his family in the CMRL payments case, Viswam said he was not fully aware of the details of the case.

"I do not know the complete details of that case," he said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Pressed further on the CPI's position, Viswam said the party's politics was that of the LDF and the Left. CPI is part of the CPI -led Left Democratic Front in Keralam.

"CPI has a political position on all matters. Left values are non-negotiable for us. If central agencies play politics, the LDF will politically resist it," he said.

Viswam said the role of central agencies, including the ED, was known to everyone and alleged that they sometimes acted with political motives.

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{{^usCountry}} "If such a move takes place, the LDF will oppose it. That is the CPI's policy," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If such a move takes place, the LDF will oppose it. That is the CPI's policy," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Viswam's remarks came a day after LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said he expected the CPI to clarify its position on the ED's move seeking registration of a case against Vijayan, who is now the Leader of Opposition in the Keralam Assembly.

The ED recently sent a letter to DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar seeking registration of an FIR against Vijayan and his family based on "evidence" allegedly gathered during its probe and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act .

The agency has alleged that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited made fraudulent payments of ₹2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions, a now-defunct company owned by Vijayan's daughter Veena T, in the guise of IT consultancy services.

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The CPI, the second-largest constituent of the LDF, has so far not publicly stated a specific position on the ED's latest action.

The development comes amid differences between the two Left parties over the post of Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Keralam Assembly, with CPI so far unrelenting over CPI's demand that its nominee be made the deputy LoP.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.