ED, IT teams raid Haryana Congress MLA Chhokar’s properties

Joint teams of officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department (IT) raided Congress’ Samalkha MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar’s house at Haryana’s Panipat and other properties in the state on Wednesday morning, said officials
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The raids are being carried out in connection with alleged disproportionate assets and tax evasion, said officials.

As per the initial information, three teams are conducting raids in connection with alleged disproportionate assets and tax evasion by the Congress lawmaker.

It is learnt that the raids are being carried out at his residence in Samalkha, a fuel station in Panipat and other properties in Hisar, Gurugram and Chandigarh.

Dharam Singh, now known as a loyalist of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, won his first election on Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) or HJCBL ticket in 2009 and defeated Congress’s Sanjay Chhokar. Later, he along with other HJCBL MLAs extended support to the Hooda-led Congress government.

In 2014, Ravinder Machhroli, who contested as an independent, defeated Chhokar. But in 2019, Chhokar won on the Congress ticket from Samalkha.

