Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said the ED's letter to the state DGP seeking registration of an FIR against CPI leader Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and son-in-law P A Mohammed Riyas in connection with the CMRL-linked alleged bribery case would be examined and a decision taken as per law.

ED letter against Vijayan, daughter, Riyas to be examined as per law: Minister Chennithala

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His reaction came shortly after media reports about the Enforcement Directorate's letter to DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar.

Chennithala said he had spoken to DGP, who told him that he had received the letter just 10 minutes ago.

"The DGP will examine the letter.After examining the letter, a decision will be taken on what action needs to be taken as per law. If the DGP receives a letter, he will act as per the prescribed procedure. You please wait for that," Chennithala said.

The central agency has sent a communication under Section 66 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act , citing findings of its investigation conducted in the said case, sources told PTI.

This section under the anti-money laundering law empowers the ED to share findings of its criminal investigation with a law enforcement agency for registration of a fresh FIR or complaint. The ED can book a PMLA case on the basis of such a police case.

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{{^usCountry}} The ED has sought registration of a police FIR from the Kerala Director General of Police against Vijayan, Veena T and Riyas and some others on the basis of "evidences" recovered by it during the probe and searches conducted in this case under the PMLA, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED has sought registration of a police FIR from the Kerala Director General of Police against Vijayan, Veena T and Riyas and some others on the basis of "evidences" recovered by it during the probe and searches conducted in this case under the PMLA, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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It is alleged by the ED that Kerala mining firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd made fraudulent payments worth ₹2.78 crore to Veena's now-defunct company Exalogic Solutions under the guise of "IT consultancy services".

The federal agency had raided Veena, who was living with Vijayan at a rented accommodation in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, in June and subsequently questioned her.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.