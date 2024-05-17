ED names Arvind Kejriwal, AAP as accused in Delhi excise policy case
May 17, 2024 04:50 PM IST
Delhi excise policy case: The central probe agency has also named Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an accused in the case.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday in a fresh supplementary chargesheet named Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the first time as an accused in the money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.
The central probe agency has also named Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an accused in the case.
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
The ED told Supreme Court it discovered chats between Arvind Kejriwal and hawala operators regarding the alleged proceeds of crime in the excise policy case.
The agency claims the chats have been recovered from the devices of hawala operators after Kejriwal refused to share the password of his devices.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article