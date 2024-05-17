ED names Arvind Kejriwal, AAP as accused in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday in a fresh supplementary chargesheet named Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the first time as an accused in the money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal(PTI)

The central probe agency has also named Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an accused in the case.

The ED told Supreme Court it discovered chats between Arvind Kejriwal and hawala operators regarding the alleged proceeds of crime in the excise policy case.

The agency claims the chats have been recovered from the devices of hawala operators after Kejriwal refused to share the password of his devices.



This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.