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‘ED party wiped out’: Kejriwal's attack on BJP as AAP wins Punjab civic polls

He underlined that a “spectacular” victory was achieved in urban areas, a key area for the party in Punjab ahead of assembly polls due early next year.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 07:32 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal sent out a message of gratitude to the people of Punjab on Friday after the state's ruling party won in a large majority of the urban local bodies that went to polls earlier in the week. As results came in by late evening Friday, the former Delhi CM underlined that a “spectacular” victory was achieved in Punjab's urban areas, a key focus for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of assembly polls due early next year.

Arvind Kejriwal used the terms “ED party” apparently for the Centre's ruling BJP, which he said it had been wiped out in Punjab's urban local bodies' elections.(ANI Video Grab/File)

“By casting this historic vote, the people have applauded the work of the Bhagwant Mann government. We will continue to do good work in the same way in the future,” Kejriwal said in Hindi on X.

Using the terms “ED party” apparently for the Centre's ruling BJP, he said it had been wiped out.

Voters cast their ballots for 102 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats.

These included, at top tier, eight municipal corporations: Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot.

The voter turnout was 63.94%; and a total of 7,554 candidates contested the elections.

The results are important for all major parties as the state may witness a multi-corenered contest next year, including the AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD.

 
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