Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: Counting begins; all eyes on 102 bodies, including Mohali, Zirakpur

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Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: Counting of votes begins across Punjab for Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.

Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: The results of elections to 102 civic bodies in Punjab will be declared today. Counting by the state Election Commission began at 8am. The local body elections are seen as crucial for all major political parties in the state, as they are taking place ahead of the assembly polls next year. It is a litmus test for the ruling AAP, which is hoping to retain power in Punjab. Punjab witnessed an overall voter turnout of 63.94 per cent in the General Elections to Municipalities-2026, according to the official poll-day summary released by the State Election authorities. A total of 22,38,241 votes were polled across 102 municipalities, including Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. The elections covered 1,897 wards and 3,833 polling booths across the state. Among all categories, Nagar Panchayats recorded the highest voter turnout at 76.18 per cent, followed by Municipal Councils with 65.06 per cent. Municipal Corporations registered a turnout of 59.91 per cent. According to the data, Municipal Corporations accounted for 10.71 lakh electors, of whom 6.41 lakh votes were polled. Municipal Councils had the largest electorate, with over 22.87 lakh voters, and nearly 14.88 lakh votes cast. In Nagar Panchayats, over 1.07 lakh votes were recorded out of 1.41 lakh electors. The election process involved 7,554 contesting candidates across all urban local bodies. Male voter participation remained slightly higher than female turnout, while 78 votes were recorded under the 'Others' category statewide. Clashes during Punjab civic body polls Clashes involving supporters of Congress, AAP, BJP and SAD and allegations of booth capturing were reported on Tuesday at several places in Punjab during the civic elections. There were reports of clashes in many places. Congress candidate from Ward number 4 in Raikot, Jagdev Singh Jagga, was injured in an attack with sharp-edged weapons by a group of people. He was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana, officials said. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the incident and slammed the AAP government over the law and order situation in the state. "The brutal attack on Congress candidate Jagdev Singh Jagga in Raikot exposes the complete collapse of law and order under the Bhagwant Mann government. Gangsters and political goons are roaming freely while the government is busy with ads and reels. If election candidates are unsafe, imagine the condition of common people in Punjab," Warring said on X. Warring later in the evening inquired about Jagga's health after visiting the hospital in Ludhiana. "Any attack on my Congress worker is like an attack on my family. The brutal attack on Jagdev Singh Jagga is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. Violence has no place in democracy. Those responsible must be identified and brought to justice immediately. Punjab cannot be allowed to function through fear and intimidation," Warring said. In Barnala, the husband of the BJP candidate from Ward number 15, Deepinder Kaur, was allegedly assaulted by a group of people following heated exchanges after he made allegations of bogus voting. His turban was allegedly removed, and he suffered injuries, after which he was taken to a hospital. A clash erupted between the supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gidderabha in Muktsar district during polling in Ward numbers 18 and 19, officials said. The SAD later lodged a complaint with the Punjab State Election Commission against AAP MLA Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon and others, accusing them of indulging in booth capturing, assault, and intimidation during the municipal elections, and demanding that an FIR be registered against them. However, officials rejected the claims of any booth-capturing incident during polling. Tension prevailed in Samana in Patiala supporters of two rival political parties clashed and later pelted stones at cops during polling in Ward number 19. The police resorted to cane charging to disperse the crowd, and polling was temporarily stalled, the officials said. In Amritsar's Majitha, supporters of SAD and AAP clashed, prompting police to intervene in the matter, they said. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia attacked the Mann government over the incident and alleged that during the council elections in Majitha, AAP workers, with the support of the Punjab Police, indulged in booth capturing, violence and intimidation. He further said that a Sikh youth was stripped of his turban and alleged that Majitha is no longer governed by the rule of law. He claimed that Congress candidates, independent candidates, opposition workers and ordinary voters were subjected to intimidation and hooliganism during polling. In Maur Mandi, supporters of the BJP and AAP engaged in heated exchanges. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that violence, intimidation and pressure tactics witnessed during elections are deeply shameful and completely unacceptable in a democracy. "I strongly demand strict action against every person involved in these attacks and acts of lawlessness, irrespective of political affiliation," he alleged. Repolling demanded in Mohali Former deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has alleged violation of ballot secrecy during the municipal corporation elections held in Punjab on May 26 and demanded a high-level inquiry and re-polling. Bedi submitted a memorandum to the chief election commissioner of India, the chief electoral officer, Punjab, the chief secretary, Punjab and the deputy commissioner, Mohali, alleging that ballot papers issued during polling carried serial numbers identical to those printed on counterfoils, making it possible to trace voters’ choices. In his complaint, Bedi stated that he had gone to cast his vote at polling booth number 38 set up at Ambedkar Institute in Phase 3B2, Mohali, for Ward Number 10. He alleged that after receiving the ballot paper from polling staff, he noticed that both the counterfoil and ballot paper bore the same serial number. According to Bedi, the process compromised voting secrecy, as votes could allegedly be identified later by matching ballot paper serial numbers with those on counterfoils signed by voters. He claimed that when he objected to the process, polling staff informed him that the ballot papers had been supplied in the same format by the Election Commission, and they could not make any changes. Calling the issue serious, Bedi said that the secrecy of voting underpins free and fair elections, and any possibility of linking voters to their ballots undermines public confidence in the electoral process. In the memorandum, Bedi referred to Rule 38 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, related to secrecy of voting. He also cited the Supreme Court judgment in People’s Union for Civil Liberties versus Union of India. Bedi demanded criminal proceedings against the officials responsible and warned that he would approach the court if authorities failed to take action ...Read More

Punjab witnessed an overall voter turnout of 63.94 per cent in the General Elections to Municipalities-2026, according to the official poll-day summary released by the State Election authorities. A total of 22,38,241 votes were polled across 102 municipalities, including Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. The elections covered 1,897 wards and 3,833 polling booths across the state. Among all categories, Nagar Panchayats recorded the highest voter turnout at 76.18 per cent, followed by Municipal Councils with 65.06 per cent. Municipal Corporations registered a turnout of 59.91 per cent. According to the data, Municipal Corporations accounted for 10.71 lakh electors, of whom 6.41 lakh votes were polled. Municipal Councils had the largest electorate, with over 22.87 lakh voters, and nearly 14.88 lakh votes cast. In Nagar Panchayats, over 1.07 lakh votes were recorded out of 1.41 lakh electors. The election process involved 7,554 contesting candidates across all urban local bodies. Male voter participation remained slightly higher than female turnout, while 78 votes were recorded under the 'Others' category statewide. Clashes during Punjab civic body polls Clashes involving supporters of Congress, AAP, BJP and SAD and allegations of booth capturing were reported on Tuesday at several places in Punjab during the civic elections. There were reports of clashes in many places. Congress candidate from Ward number 4 in Raikot, Jagdev Singh Jagga, was injured in an attack with sharp-edged weapons by a group of people. He was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana, officials said. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the incident and slammed the AAP government over the law and order situation in the state. "The brutal attack on Congress candidate Jagdev Singh Jagga in Raikot exposes the complete collapse of law and order under the Bhagwant Mann government. Gangsters and political goons are roaming freely while the government is busy with ads and reels. If election candidates are unsafe, imagine the condition of common people in Punjab," Warring said on X. Warring later in the evening inquired about Jagga's health after visiting the hospital in Ludhiana. "Any attack on my Congress worker is like an attack on my family. The brutal attack on Jagdev Singh Jagga is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. Violence has no place in democracy. Those responsible must be identified and brought to justice immediately. Punjab cannot be allowed to function through fear and intimidation," Warring said. In Barnala, the husband of the BJP candidate from Ward number 15, Deepinder Kaur, was allegedly assaulted by a group of people following heated exchanges after he made allegations of bogus voting. His turban was allegedly removed, and he suffered injuries, after which he was taken to a hospital. A clash erupted between the supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gidderabha in Muktsar district during polling in Ward numbers 18 and 19, officials said. The SAD later lodged a complaint with the Punjab State Election Commission against AAP MLA Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon and others, accusing them of indulging in booth capturing, assault, and intimidation during the municipal elections, and demanding that an FIR be registered against them. However, officials rejected the claims of any booth-capturing incident during polling. Tension prevailed in Samana in Patiala supporters of two rival political parties clashed and later pelted stones at cops during polling in Ward number 19. The police resorted to cane charging to disperse the crowd, and polling was temporarily stalled, the officials said. In Amritsar's Majitha, supporters of SAD and AAP clashed, prompting police to intervene in the matter, they said. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia attacked the Mann government over the incident and alleged that during the council elections in Majitha, AAP workers, with the support of the Punjab Police, indulged in booth capturing, violence and intimidation. He further said that a Sikh youth was stripped of his turban and alleged that Majitha is no longer governed by the rule of law. He claimed that Congress candidates, independent candidates, opposition workers and ordinary voters were subjected to intimidation and hooliganism during polling. In Maur Mandi, supporters of the BJP and AAP engaged in heated exchanges. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that violence, intimidation and pressure tactics witnessed during elections are deeply shameful and completely unacceptable in a democracy. "I strongly demand strict action against every person involved in these attacks and acts of lawlessness, irrespective of political affiliation," he alleged. Repolling demanded in Mohali Former deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has alleged violation of ballot secrecy during the municipal corporation elections held in Punjab on May 26 and demanded a high-level inquiry and re-polling. Bedi submitted a memorandum to the chief election commissioner of India, the chief electoral officer, Punjab, the chief secretary, Punjab and the deputy commissioner, Mohali, alleging that ballot papers issued during polling carried serial numbers identical to those printed on counterfoils, making it possible to trace voters’ choices. In his complaint, Bedi stated that he had gone to cast his vote at polling booth number 38 set up at Ambedkar Institute in Phase 3B2, Mohali, for Ward Number 10. He alleged that after receiving the ballot paper from polling staff, he noticed that both the counterfoil and ballot paper bore the same serial number. According to Bedi, the process compromised voting secrecy, as votes could allegedly be identified later by matching ballot paper serial numbers with those on counterfoils signed by voters. He claimed that when he objected to the process, polling staff informed him that the ballot papers had been supplied in the same format by the Election Commission, and they could not make any changes. Calling the issue serious, Bedi said that the secrecy of voting underpins free and fair elections, and any possibility of linking voters to their ballots undermines public confidence in the electoral process. In the memorandum, Bedi referred to Rule 38 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, related to secrecy of voting. He also cited the Supreme Court judgment in People’s Union for Civil Liberties versus Union of India. Bedi demanded criminal proceedings against the officials responsible and warned that he would approach the court if authorities failed to take action