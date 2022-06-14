ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi: Karnataka Congress protests ‘misuse’ of agencies

The Congress in Karnataka lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday for “misusing” central agencies to target political opponents after Rahul Gandhi was asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate.

The state unit of the Congress, led by its president, DK Shivakumar and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah, staged a protest in Bengaluru against the summons to both Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Leaders were taken into custody during the protests, which Shivakumar termed as the misuse of force against a democratic right.

“Protest is our constitutional right and BJP Govt is suppressing our rights by arresting us. When has the rightful voice of the people ever been suppressed by arrests? Congress will continue protesting come what may,” Shivakumar said in a post on twitter, with the #IndiaWithRahulGandhi.

“When everything fails, they misuse force. Using the police to take us away while on the way to the ED office shows how scared this govt is of the truth. But protests against BJP’s political vindictiveness will continue with a stronger resolve,” he added.

“I condemn @BJP4India govt for misusing institutions like IT & ED to target political opponents. @narendramodi is under illusion if he thinks he can intimidate us with such threats,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on twitter.

Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED on Monday even as Congress leaders across the country protested against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government for its continued targeting of the first family of the main opposition party.

The ED began questioning Rahul Gandhi in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper on Monday afternoon in Delhi.

Gandhi arrived at ED headquarters amid protests by hundreds of Congress workers. He was being asked questions about the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL), people aware of the matter said, HT reported.

The National Herald, started by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.

In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, then BJP leader Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. Officials familiar with the probe said Rahul Gandhi is being asked questions about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis have 76% stakes in the latter.

“We have to give a free hand to any investigating agencies. Since ED investigations are on, no one is bigger than the law, and protesting instead of cooperating is not right. The Congress used to always say that no one is bigger than the law in India and around the world. It is still being investigated and no verdict has been reached and protesting like this at this stage gives the feeling like they are guilty. I request them to give ED cooperation in the investigation and not carry out such protests,” Murugesh Nirani, Karnataka’s minister for large and medium enterprises, said.

