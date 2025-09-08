ED raids multiple locations across West Bengal targeting sand smuggling racket

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched a series of coordinated raids at over 20 locations spread across West Bengal, including Kolkata, targeting individuals and businesses allegedly involved in a sand smuggling racket, a senior official said. In Kolkata, officials from the central agency conducted searches at two offices of a mining company -- one located in Behala and another in Salt Lake Sector 5.(PTI file photo)

Raids were being carried out in several areas, including Behala, Regent Park, Bidhannagar and Kalyani in connection with the scam, he said.

The ED officials conducting the raids were accompanied by a large number of personnel of the central security forces.

At the centre of the operation was Sheikh Jahirul, a prominent figure in the racket in Jhargram district in the southern part of the state. ED sleuths conducted searches at his sprawling residence located near the Subarnarekha River in Gopiballavpur, he added.

"He is accused of being heavily involved in the illegal sand extraction and trade business," the official said, adding that a huge amount of cash was seized from his premises.

Incidentally, Jahirul, who owns several sand mines, used to be a bicycle mechanic before working as a village police officer and ultimately transitioning into the sand trade, he added.

The ED officials simultaneously raided properties and offices of other sand mine owners in Beliaberia and Jamboni blocks in Jhargram district.

"The operation is focused on uncovering the financial networks tied to the illicit sand trade. We suspect that a significant amount of money from the racket has been funnelled into various insurance companies and business ventures," he said.

ED sleuths combed through business records, financial documents, and properties linked to key figures in the operation, he added.

In Kolkata, officials from the central agency conducted searches at two offices of a mining company -- one located in Behala and another in Salt Lake Sector 5.

"Our officials have seized several bank accounts and other documents during the raid. They are cross-checking the company's accounts and speaking with the employees present," he said, adding that they were also searching the residences of the owners of the company.

Later, talking to PTI, a senior official of the central agency said that during Monday's search operation, they realised that duplicate registration numbers of trucks and forged permits were used to bypass regulatory checks.

“While the trucks were officially required to register vehicle numbers to obtain sand extraction permits, the same registration number was allegedly used for multiple trucks to illegally transport sand," he said.