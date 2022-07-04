Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ED summons former Mumbai police commissioner in money laundering case

Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who retired three days ago, has been asked to appear before the investigators in money laundering case around 11 am July 5 at the ED headquarters here, officials added.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on July 5 in connection with National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam, officials said on Sunday. (Representative use)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on July 5 in connection with National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam, officials said on Sunday.

Pandey, who retired three days ago, has been asked to appear before the investigators around 11 am July 5 at the ED headquarters here, officials added.

The case is related to an IT audit firm Pandey had floated in 2001, and later appointed his son and mother as the directors of the company. The firm was awarded an IT audit contract for NSE servers and systems between 2010 and 2014, but in that particular period (2010 and 2015), it did not flag any breach.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case in 2018 and is already probing the case. Based on the CBI’s case, the ED has registered a separate case under the prevention of money laundering act.

