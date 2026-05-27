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Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's house raided by ED in money laundering case

Around 10 premises across Kerala were searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Updated on: May 27, 2026 08:33 am IST
By Neeraj Chauhan
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at the residence of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the ongoing Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) money laundering investigation.

Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence was visited by ED team.(PTI)

According to officials, around 10 premises across Kerala were searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These included Vijayan’s rented accommodation in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, PTI reported.

Kerala HC dismisses CMRL petition

Earlier, the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by CMRL seeking to quash ED proceedings in the ongoing bribery and money laundering investigation, Live Law reported.

After the ruling, counsel for CMRL sought a two-week extension of the interim protection order that had prevented the summoning of company officials. The court declined the request.

The court said, “I’m not really inclined. I don’t think it should be done. Even otherwise, I feel that without a further notice, they’ll not be able to do anything. So when a further notice comes, you are always free to.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Chauhan

Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc.

pinarayi vijayan enforcement directorate
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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