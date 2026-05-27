Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's house raided by ED in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at the residence of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the ongoing Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) money laundering investigation.

Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence was visited by ED team.(PTI)

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According to officials, around 10 premises across Kerala were searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These included Vijayan’s rented accommodation in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, PTI reported.

Kerala HC dismisses CMRL petition

Earlier, the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by CMRL seeking to quash ED proceedings in the ongoing bribery and money laundering investigation, Live Law reported.

After the ruling, counsel for CMRL sought a two-week extension of the interim protection order that had prevented the summoning of company officials. The court declined the request.

The court said, “I’m not really inclined. I don’t think it should be done. Even otherwise, I feel that without a further notice, they’ll not be able to do anything. So when a further notice comes, you are always free to.”

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{{^usCountry}} The petition was filed by senior officials of CMRL, including members of its top management, seeking to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and stall summons issued by the ED. What is the CMRL money laundering case? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition was filed by senior officials of CMRL, including members of its top management, seeking to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and stall summons issued by the ED. What is the CMRL money laundering case? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The case involves allegations that CMRL made alleged illegal payments to Exalogic Solutions, a company linked to the family of former Pinarayi Vijayan, along with wider charges of bribery and money laundering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case involves allegations that CMRL made alleged illegal payments to Exalogic Solutions, a company linked to the family of former Pinarayi Vijayan, along with wider charges of bribery and money laundering. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ED initiated proceedings under the PMLA and the investigation remains ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED initiated proceedings under the PMLA and the investigation remains ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Chauhan ...Read More Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc. Read Less

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