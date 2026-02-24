Kerala High Court orders screening of The Kerala Story 2 ahead of Friday release: ‘Kerala lives in total harmony'

The Kerala Story 2, an upcoming Hindi film, has found itself in the centre of a row over the depiction of forced religious conversions in Kerala. As per the latest update on Live Law, on Tuesday (February 24), the Kerala High Court sought the Centre's stand on whether a screening of the film can be arranged before it decides the pleas challenging its Censor certificate for allegedly depicting the State in a bad light. (Also read: 'I'll quit films': The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh dares critics to prove film shows anything untrue) A still from The Kerala Story 2, which is set to release in theatres on 27 February.

‘It can create some communal tension’ During the hearing, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas remarked, "Kerala lives in total harmony. But you have portrayed that this is happening all over Kerala. There is a wrong indication and can also incite passion. That is where the censor board comes into play. Have you considered that?"

He went on to add, “Normally, I do not interfere with any movie. Artistic freedom. But you are saying that it is inspired by true events and name Kerala is given, which can create some communal tension. I will watch the movie tomorrow. You can arrange a screening of the movie tomorrow.”

The Court has instructed that the matter will be taken up again at 1.45 pm.

About The Kerala Story 2 The film explores themes of religious conversion and coercion, set across Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, the film arrives in cinemas on February 27. The Kerala Story 2 secured a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A few days ago, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also issued a statement, condemning the film. “We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism. It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood,” Vijayan added.