‘You want my blood’: Who is Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T Veena facing ED heat?

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the Serious Fraud Investigation Office's (SFIO) action against his daughter, T Veena, in the "illegal payment" scandal was aimed at targetting him.

Vijayan said, therefore, he was not taking the SFIO action very seriously. Responding to the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party's demands for his resignation over it, Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters, “You can keep hoping for my resignation.”

The SFIO has reportedly named T Veena in an "illegal payment" scandal involving her now-defunct IT firm Exalogic and private mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

“I know you want my blood, but you will not get it easily,” Pinarayi Vijayan replied on being repeatedly asked about the issue.

On being asked why the party jumped to his daughter's defence, but the same stand was not taken when late Marxist stalwart Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son was facing money laundering allegations, Vijayan said in that case, the CPI(M) veteran was not targetted.

“Here, the allegations begin with the phrase 'my daughter'. That is the difference. So, the party has realised that in this case, I am the target,” the Kerala chief minister said.

Vijayan also accused the media of hiding the fact that the payment received by Exalogic from CMRL was through proper channels, that it was not black money and that GST as well as income tax was paid in connection with it.

He also accused them of hiding CMRL's claims that the payment was for services rendered by Exalogic. Vijayan said even his daughter's firm had given details of the services rendered. "But, you hid all that. Why?" he asked.

