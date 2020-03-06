ED to probe former Odisha MLA over disproportionate assets

india

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 21:54 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has lodged a case against former Biju Janata Dal MLA Anam Naik, who was recently arrested by the Odisha vigilance department in a case of disproportionate assets.

ED sources said Naik would soon be summoned for joining the probe.

In January this year, the vigilance department had arrested Naik, former BJD MLA of Bhawanipatna after finding that he had assets worth Rs 3.42 crore. Naik was BJD MLA of Bhawanipatna between 2014 and 2019.

Naik’s assets include a duplex lodge with a foreign liquor shop, two market complexes, two single-storey buildings, six agricultural and non-agricultural plots worth Rs 94 lakh, one tractor, two four-wheelers, deposits in different banks amounting to over Rs 49 lakh, investment in insurance policies, gold ornaments, and household articles to the tune of Rs 6.21 lakh, among other things. The estimated market value of the duplex lodge and market complex is Rs 57.59 lakh, while the market value of a building in Purunapada area is Rs 51.86 lakh. Vigilance officers also traced assets worth Rs 3.20 lakh at the liquor shop.

The ED will investigate as to how Naik who worked as a junior clerk in the state revenue department between 1985 and 2004 and then represented the Bhawanipatna Assembly segment as MLA between 2014 and 2019 amassed so much of property.