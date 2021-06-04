Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Editors Guild welcomes SC judgment on sedition case against journalist Vinod Dua

An FIR was lodged against Dua on May 6, 2020, after a BJP leader complained that Dua had been spreading rumours and “instigating” people during the communal violence in Delhi last year through his YouTube shows
By Umar Sofi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Vinod Dua.

The Editors Guild of India on Friday welcomed Thursday’s decision of the Supreme Court, which quashed sedition charges against journalist Vinod Dua, saying, “a citizen has the right to criticize or comment upon the measures undertaken by a government”.

An FIR was lodged against Dua by Himachal Pradesh Police on May 6, 2020, after a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader complained that Dua had been spreading rumours and “instigating” people during the communal violence in Delhi last year through his YouTube shows.

“The apex court not just quashed the criminal complaint against Dua, but has also underlined the importance of protecting journalists from sedition cases,” a statement released by Editors Guild read.

It added that there is a need for further intervention by the apex court as sedition laws are misused by law enforcement authorities in different parts of the country, which lead to “pretrial incarceration”.

Expressing satisfaction with the top court’s decision, the Guild said that such sedition laws have a chilling effect on free media and India’s democracy.

“The Guild demands repeal of these draconian and antiquated laws that find no space in any modern liberal democracy,” it added.

