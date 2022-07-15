ED seizes 11.88cr from Soren’s aide and others in connection with laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has seized ₹11.88 crore from the bank accounts of Pankaj Mishra, the political representative of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and others as part of its investigation into a money laundering case related to illegal mining in the state.

In a development that is certain to increase political pressure on chief minister Hemant Soren, who faces a disqualification complaint the Election Commission of India, and his party, the federal agency said a trail of ₹100 crore of proceeds of crime generated from illegal mining has also been “unearthed” .

The federal agency raided at least 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Sahibganj district of the state on July 8. In a statement issued on Friday, ED said it seized “incriminating” documents and ₹5.34 crore “unaccounted” cash.

“Cash amounting to ₹11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates has been seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the illegal mining case. Five stone crushers that were being illegally operated and an equal number of “illegal firearm cartridges” have also been seized,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

“The evidence collected during the course of investigation including statements of various persons, digital evidence and documents revealed that the seized cash/bank balance is derived from illegal mining being rampantly done in Sahibganj area including the forest area,” it added.

Pankaj Mishra is a central committee member of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) besides being the assembly representative of CM Hemant Soren, who represents Barhait in the Jharkhand assembly. Owing to his position, Mishra holds sway both within the party and the government.

When contacted, Mishra said all his assets including bank balance are part of his income tax returns and that documents to this effect are already with the ED. “Details of all my movable and immovable assets has been declared in my income tax return. I can say it on record that as per my latest knowledge I hold ₹106,29,265 (1.06 crore) in my bank account. If the agency finds I have anything beyond my declared income returns they are free to take action,” Mishra said over phone .

He added that ED issued summons to him on July 12 to join investigation but that he has sought for extension of time on health grounds.

“I called the agency today and have requested that they question me on Tuesday. I was in hospital due to my persistent ailment related to my pancreas. I have returned home today. I have to go for treatment. I was in Uttarakhand for treatment on the day raid was conducted at my place. I am waiting for their response to my request.”

The agency’s revelations come even as Soren is fighting a legal battle before the courts and ECI. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has accused Soren of misusing his official position to lease a mining project to himself and has sought his disqualification, even as the chief minister’s office has refuted the claim saying the lease was sanctioned during the last BJP government.

The federal agency in May raided IAS officer Pooja Singhal, her businessman husband and others as part of a money laundering investigation against them. The 2000-batch officer, who was holding the charge of Jharkhand mining secretary, was suspended by the state government following her arrest by ED.

Suman Kumar, a chartered accountant (CA) linked to her and her husband was also arrested by the agency and total cash of ₹19.76 crore was seized by it then. A charge sheet was filed against her and others by the agency before a special PMLA court in Ranchi this month.

“Evidence collected during the course of investigation (against Singhal and others), including those collected during the searches and statements of various persons, revealed that the major chunk of the seized cash was derived from illegal mining and it belonged to senior bureaucrats and politicians,” the ED statement said.

