Edu min issues advisory on menstrual hygiene management at board exams centres

New Delhi: The Union education ministry on Thursday issued an advisory on menstrual hygiene management during board exams and asked schools to allow girls to take necessary restroom breaks. It also directed to make available free sanitary napkins at all examination centres. (Representative Photo)

The advisory has been issued for all schools across states and Union Territories, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) considering that menstrual hygiene management is a significant aspect of a girl’s overall wellbeing and should not come in the way of her academic performance, the ministry said.

“Free sanitary pads to be readily available at all class 10 and 12 board examination centres, ensuring girls have access to essential hygiene products during exams if required. Female students are to be permitted to take necessary restroom breaks to address menstrual needs, alleviating discomfort and promoting focus during exams,” the advisory read.

It further said that sensitisation and awareness programmes shall be implemented by the States and Union Territories to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene among students, teachers, and staff.

“This approach aims to reduce stigma and foster a more understanding school environment,” the ministry added.

“By addressing menstrual hygiene concerns during exams, the DoSEL emphasizes the importance of treating female students with dignity and respect regarding their menstrual needs at the same time, empowering girls to confidently participate in examinations and achieve their academic potential,” the ministry said.