Education minister steps in to resolve Visva-Bharati row

New Delhi: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday intervened to resolve the ongoing crisis at the Visva Bharati University in West Bengal, and advised the administration to form an internal committee to have a dialogue with the agitating students.

A section of students have been protesting at the campus of the University in Shantiniketan after its executive council-- the highest decision making body of the Varsity-- on August 28 decided to rusticate three students for the period of three years in connection with an an act of vandalism and misconduct that took place at the campus in January this year.

Earlier on August 27, some students had gheraoed the residence of Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. The council on Tuesday also decided to close the University in view of the ongoing agitation.

However, officials said that the ministry has advised against closing the campus. “The Minister has advised the Vice Chancellor to constitute an internal committee comprising faculty members to discuss with the agitating students for resolving the issue,” an official said.

The minister also advised the University to immediately disburse the salary and pension to its staff, continue the admission process and declare pending the results. Pradhan had also spoken to the Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Rector of the University, over the issue on Thursday.

Officials at the ministry said although the sit-in of the students continued near the VC residence till Thursday evening, the salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff were transferred following directions from the Ministry.

“Secretary Higher Education Amit Khare has also spoken with the Chief Secretary of West Bengal and requested to provide all necessary assistance to the University,” a senior official said.

No immediate response was available from the University administration.