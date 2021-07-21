Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Educational institutes to reopen in Chhattisgarh from August 2

The schools will be reopened in areas with no Covid-19 cases. Local bodies will take decisions on reopening them after consultations with parents
By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:58 AM IST
The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday announced the reopening of higher secondary schools, colleges, and universities from August 2 with 50% attendance. In a statement, the government said the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting. It added the students can attend classes on alternate days while online classes for all streams will continue.

“It is not mandatory for the students to attend the colleges,” the statement said. It added the permission of parents of students for attending them will be required.

The schools will be reopened in areas with no Covid-19 cases. Local bodies will take decisions on reopening them after consultations with parents. Officials said Industrial Training Institutes will also be reopened along with medical, engineering, polytechnics colleges in a phased manner.

The state Cabinet has also approved a proposal to reopen ashrams and hostels shut due to the pandemic in Bastar.

