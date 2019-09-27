Eight firms shortlisted by NMML to design Museum of Prime Ministers at Teen Murti Bhavan

india

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Libaray (NMML) has shortlisted eight design firms to plan the interior interface of the proposed Museum of Prime Ministers at the Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi. The moves comes a month after the initial bids for the museum were set aside for want of more design ideas.

The eight shortlisted firms include Delhi-based design firms AB Design Habit and Tagbin Services, UK’s Museum & Expo International (MUSE), Mumbai firm Abha Narain Lambah, Germany’s Atelier Bruckner partnering with the Delhi-based Archohm Consultants, Hyderabad’s Visual Quest, Bengaluru-based FI Design, and Mumbai’s Optimystix Entertainment.

These firms will have eight weeks to submit their proposals.

In the second round of bids, for which NMML had invited request for proposals (RFPs) in August this year, 17 firms had filed entries. Officials said that two entries were disqualified for submitting incomplete information.

Earlier this year, on March 23, NMML had initially asked for proposals from design houses to design the interface of the museum. Thirteen firms were shortlisted in the first phase and seven firms were later selected. These seven firms include MUSE, Archohm, Bhubaneswar-based Arkitechno, FI Design, Edinburgh-based StudioBM in partnership with Design Matrix UK, and Visual Quest.

However, the NMML decided to restart the process as the design proposals could not capture the essence of the brief, said officials. The NMML had written to the Ahmedabad-based National Institute of Design (NID) to help with the process. Officials said the institute continues to be involved.

