Eight states get new governors. Thawarchand Gehlot in the list

Eight states, including Karnataka and Haryana among others, on Tuesday, got new governers as President Ram Nath Kovind made several appointments and changes. The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices. Union minister and the BJP's Rajya Sabha leader Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka.

These appointments and changes come amid buzz that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to cabinet his cabinet soon.

Here is a list of new governors in eight states:

1. PS Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Mizoram, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa.

2. Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura.

3. Ramesh Bais, Governor of Tripura, has betransferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.

4. Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka.

5. Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Haryana.

6. Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram.

7. Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel has been appointed as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

8. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is now the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

