Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Eight states get new governors. Thawarchand Gehlot in the list
india news

Eight states get new governors. Thawarchand Gehlot in the list

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:43 PM IST
These appointments and changes come amid buzz that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to cabinet his cabinet soon.(File Photo)

Eight states, including Karnataka and Haryana among others, on Tuesday, got new governers as President Ram Nath Kovind made several appointments and changes. The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices. Union minister and the BJP's Rajya Sabha leader Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka.

These appointments and changes come amid buzz that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to cabinet his cabinet soon.

Here is a list of new governors in eight states:

1. PS Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Mizoram, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa.

2. Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura.

3. Ramesh Bais, Governor of Tripura, has betransferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.

4. Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the Governor of Karnataka.

5. Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Haryana.

6. Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram.

7. Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel has been appointed as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

8. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is now the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
governors
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Doggo rushes to save human ‘drowning’ in pool without knowing how to swim
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP