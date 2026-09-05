8 Tamil Nadu engineering students killed in Kerala, their car rammed into parked lorry

At least eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu were killed in a road accident as a car rammed into a parked lorry in Keralam’s Thrissur, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 11.40 pm on Friday, according to the police. (Screengrab/X/PTI)

According to police, the deceased were students of an engineering college in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, and were travelling from Guruvayur towards Kodungallur along NH-66.

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Six of the eight deceased have been identified. Four of them-Surya, Yuvasanjith, Vishva and Johua-were from Dindigul, while Santhosh and Prasanna were from Madurai, news agency PTI reported. Police said the identities of two others are yet to be confirmed.

The accident occurred around 11.40 pm on Friday, according to the police.

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{{^usCountry}} The car, carrying a Tamil Nadu registration, in which the youths were travelling collided with a Maharashtra-registered lorry parked on the highway at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam and died on the spot, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The car, carrying a Tamil Nadu registration, in which the youths were travelling collided with a Maharashtra-registered lorry parked on the highway at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam and died on the spot, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the FIR, the lorry was illegally parked on the right side of the highway near a barricaded section where traffic had been diverted as part of ongoing construction work. The car rammed into its rear.

Kaipamangalam police have registered a case against the lorry driver, who fled from the spot, under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide.

The car was travelling at high speed and the driver apparently failed to notice the diversion barricade before hitting the rear of the lorry, police said.

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Police used student identity cards recovered from the bodies to contact the families of the deceased. Some of the families were unaware their children had travelled to Kerala, police said.

The victims were pulled from the car in a rescue operation involving locals, fire and rescue personnel, and police, before their bodies were taken to the mortuary of Thrissur Medical College.

Postmortem examinations will begin after the families of the deceased reach Thrissur Medical College, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)