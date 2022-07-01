'Ek 'Nath' came from behind and...': Sanjay Singh's take on Devendra Fadnavis missing out on CM's post

Taking a dig at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who, in a dramatic turn of events, ended up becoming deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and not the chief minister, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the situation was akin to a person pushing away the bridegroom, and taking his place.

“The mare was standing adorned, the bridegroom was ready. The revellers were dancing. Ek ‘Nath’ came from behind, pushed the bridegroom away and sat on the mare. Bridegroom replaced," Singh tweeted on Thursday evening shortly after the swearing-in of the new Maharashtra government.

Fadnavis, the BJP's first chief minister in the western state, was widely expected to take over from his successor, Uddhav Thackeray, as the new CM. However, in a joint press conference with Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion against Shiv Sena supremo Thackeray led to the collapse of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the 51-year-old announced that Shinde, in fact, will hold the top post, adding that he himself will stay out of the government and support it from outside.

However, shortly after the announcement, Fadnavis was publicly ‘requested’ by senior BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, to be the new CM's deputy, to which he agreed. At the oath taking ceremony, only the CM and deputy CM were sworn-in.

Thursday's developments came after Thackeray, in an address to the state Wednesday night, announced he was stepping down. That speech came just minutes after the Supreme Court, in a major setback to the MVA (comprising of the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress) refused to stay a floor test ordered by Maharashtra governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, asking the-then chief minister to prove his majority in the House.

The floor test was to take place at 11am on Thursday.

