'Eknath Shinde going back to Mumbai again because...,' Shiv Sena MLA explains

Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson of the Shinde faction, on Friday said chief minister Eknath Shinde flew to Goa on Thursday and then again was flying back to Mumbai on Friday as there is flooding in the city owing to the downpour. The chief minister has called a meeting of the state disaster management at 5pm. "Our rivals might say he is being a tourist here in Goa even if he would have held important discussions with us," Deepak Kesarkar said. The rebel MLAs are still at the Goa hotel. On Thursday, Shinde flew to Mumbai to attend a meeting with Fadnavis and, in a dramatic turn of events, was sworn in as the chief minister.

"There is a chief minister who actually works and can go to any corner of the state. There is a deputy chief minister who did not wonder how he became the deputy, being an ex-CM. Both of them have such knowledge and determination that if they come together, they can change Maharashtra," Kesarkar said on the working equation between Shinde and Fadnavis.

The IMD has predicted 'moderate to heavy rainfall' for Mumbai and the suburbs in the next 24 hours while there is the possibility of "very heavy to extremely heavy" showers at isolated places. Mumbai's local train services have been affected by the incessant rain on Thursday night because of waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city and suburbs.

While the news CM plunges into action, Shinde's government will face a vote of confidence on July 4 as the special session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be held on July 3 and 4.

The Uddhav camp on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking suspension of the chief minister and the rebel MLAs, pending a resolution of their disqualification issue. The top court denied urgent hearing and said the matter will be heard on July 11.

