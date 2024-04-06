 Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde to contest from Kalyan seat: Devendra Fadnavis | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde to contest from Kalyan seat: Devendra Fadnavis

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2024 12:56 PM IST

Shrikant Shinde will contest from the Kalyan seat in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde will contest from the Kalyan constituency in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, announced deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, conceding the seat to its ally Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Shrikant Shinde.(PTI file photo)
Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Shrikant Shinde.(PTI file photo)

The announcement comes a day after local BJP leaders opposed Shrikant Shinde's name from the Kalyan seat.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asserted that there is no opposition to Shrikant Shinde's name and the BJP will firmly back Shinde and will get him elected with more margin than last election.

Mahayuti is the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP under Ajit Pawar.

Shrikant Shinde vs Vaishali Darekar from Kalyan seat

Shrikant Shinde, a sitting MP, will take on Shiv Sena's (UBT) two-time corporator Vaishali Darekar from the Kalyan constituency.

Darekar, 49, has been associated with the Shiv Sena for more than two decades. She holds a Master’s degree in history and is now prepping for the entrance test for LLB. Her husband Sachin Rane is an engineer who works with a multination firm.

Darekar gained political limelight when she fought the Kalyan Lok Sabha elections in 2009 as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate and garnered 1,02,063 votes, finishing third. That year, Shiv Sena candidate Anand Paranjpe won the election. Before joining the MNS, Darekar was with the Shiv Sena and was elected as corporator of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation in 2000. She joined the MNS after Raj Thackeray formed the party.

After the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, within a year in 2010, the election for Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) was declared – she participated and was elected to the civic body the second time. With the MNS, she had the opportunity to work as leader of opposition in the KDMC. Subsequently, as the MNS struggled after its dismal performance in the 2014 assembly elections, Darekar returned to the Shiv Sena in March 2016. Since then she has been working for the party; her present post was of deputy chief organiser for the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, RBI MPC Meet Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde to contest from Kalyan seat: Devendra Fadnavis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On