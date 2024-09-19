Elderly man taken to hospital on bike dies, sons bring body on bike

Two men were allegedly forced to take their 80-year-old sick father to hospital in Tumkur district on a motorcycle due to unavailability of an ambulance, people familiar with the matter said, adding that the family had to bring home his dead body on the same vehicle. The family alleged that the ambulance staff also refused to transport the deceased’s body back to his village citing regulations that prohibit transporting deceased individuals in emergency ambulances. (File photo)

On Wednesday, Gudugulla Honnurappa, resident of Dalwai Halli village, fell critically ill and was rushed to the YN Hoskote primary health center allegedly on motorcycle by his children, Gopalayya (55) Shankra (52), as the ambulance allegedly did not arrive. Honnurappa passed away en route to the health facility.

The family alleged that the ambulance staff also refused to transport the deceased’s body back to his village citing regulations that prohibit transporting deceased individuals in emergency ambulances.

The family then secured Honnurappa’s body to their motorcycle and made the journey back to Dalwai Halli, the family said.

The allegations were, however, refuted by Dr Shiva Shankar, Tumakur district health officer (DHO).

He said that the children had brought their father to the YN Hoskote CHC on motorcycle, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

“The children requested an ambulance to transport the body. They were informed that another 108 ambulance would arrive from Pavagada government hospital, which is 35 km away. However, the children did not wait and chose to transport the body by motorcycle. I have verified with the CHC medical officer and found no negligence on our part,” he told HT.