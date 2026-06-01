ECI announces schedule for elections in Rajya Sabha, state legislative councils; polling on June 18

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the elections for 27 seats in the Rajya Sabha and state legislative councils in three states. As per the schedule released on Monday, the polls will be held on June 18. As per ECI, the polling for all elections will be held on June 18 from 8am to 4pm. The counting of votes will be held from 5pm onwards on the same day. (File Photo)

As per ECI, the polling for all elections will be held on June 18 from 8am to 4pm. The counting of votes will be held from 5pm onwards on the same day.

Full schedule issued by ECI Filing for nomination begins - June 1, 11 AM onwards.

Last date to file nomination - June 8, 3pm

Scrutiny of nominations - June 9

Last date to withdraw nominations - June 11

Polling day - June 18, 8am to 4pm

Counting of votes - June 18, 5pm onwards. Why is ECI conducting elections? ECI further added that a biennial election will be held in 24 seats across 10 states in the Rajya Sabha.

Bye-elections will be held in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha for Rajya Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, for nine seats in Bihar, biennial elections will be held for the state legislative councils, and for one seat, a bye-election will be held.

In Karnataka, the election will be held for seven seats in the legislative council.