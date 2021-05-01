Election Commission moves Supreme Court against Madras HC remarks

The Election Commission of India has moved the Supreme Court against Madras High Court’s recent observations that the poll body was singularly responsible for a second wave in the country and that its officials should probably be tried on murder charges for allowing political parties to hold massive rallies without following Covid-19 norms.

The Supreme Court will hear the EC’s petition on Monday.

The EC had approached the Supreme Court after it failed to secure any favourable order from the High Court where it wanted a directive that media should confine its reportage to written orders.

On Friday, the High Court did not entertain EC’s application in this regard, saying that any such request will have to wait “in the light of the immediate measures that have to be put in place.”

In its petition before the top court, EC has pleaded that directions be issued to media houses to confine their reports to observations recorded in orders or judgments and to refrain from reporting on oral observations made during court proceedings.

On April 26, the High Court made scathing remarks against the EC during a hearing on a writ petition filed by Tamil Nadu transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar seeking a direction for safety measures and fairness during counting in Karur constituency from where he is contesting.

“You are the only institution that is singularly responsible for the situation today... No action against political parties taking rallies despite court orders. Your election commission officials should be put up on murder charges probably,” the High Court had observed.