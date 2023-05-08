Karnataka elections: EC issues advisory asking parties to get clearance for print advertisement

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday asked all political parties and candidates to get clearance from the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) before publishing any advertisement in the print media on the date of polling and a day prior.

Days ahead of the crucial May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka, ECI wrote to editors of all major newspapers in the state, holding them responsible for any advertisement published in their newspapers.

“An editor shall be responsible for all matters, including advertisements, published in the newspaper. If responsibility is disclaimed, this shall be explicitly stated beforehand,” the ECI said in a letter to editors of newspapers in Karnataka, citing the Press Council of India’s norms for journalistic conduct.

The poll panel also shared the advisory issued to political parties with editors of all newspapers.

Polling for the 224-member Karnataka assembly will be held on May 13 and counting of votes on May 13. Campaign for the high-stakes elections is set to end on Monday.

“No political party or candidate or any other organisation or person shall publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day and one day prior to poll day unless the contents of political advertisement are got pre-certified by them from the MCMC at the state/district level, as the case may be,” ECI advisory to political parties, issued on Sunday, said.

This is not the first time the commission has directed the political parties to pre-certify advertisements. In April, it issued a stern notice to parties to follow the directions.

“… instances of advertisements of offending and misleading nature published in print media have been brought to the notice of the commission in the past. Such advertisements in the last stage of the election vitiate the entire election process,” ECI said.

ECI asked political parties, candidates and newspapers in the state to apply to the MCMC at least two days prior to the publication of the advertisement on poll day and a day prior to poll day.