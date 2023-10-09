Assembly election 2023 LIVE Updates: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar set to hold press conference at noon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is planning to announce the schedule for assembly polls in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram — today. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is set to hold a press conference at noon to announce the schedule.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar (PTI)

The announcement will entail details of the electoral process dates including filing of nominations, polling days and result declaration for all five states. The Election Commission held a meeting on Friday of observers to develop strategy for smooth conduct of the polls. EC's police, general and expenditure observers met to streamline strategy to ensure implementation of model code and that money does not affect the level-playing field.

Madhya Pradesh will elect legislators for 230 constituencies, Rajasthan for 200 constituencies, Telangana for 119 constituencies, Chhattisgarh for 90 constituencies and Mizoram for 40 constituencies.