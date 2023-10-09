News / India News / Assembly Elections 2023: EC announces MP Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana poll dates; counting on December 3

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Oct 09, 2023 01:12 PM IST

Mizoram election on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, MP on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23, Telangana on November 30.

Assembly Election 2023 Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for holding assembly elections in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. The election in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases – the first stage of voting will be held on November 7. The second phase will be held on November 17. The legislative election in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17. The voting in Mizoram will be on November 7, while Rajasthan will go to polls on November 23 and Telangana on November 30 in a single phase.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar (File Photo)
The counting of votes in all five states will be held on December 3, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced at a press conference. These were the last set of assembly elections ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

The term of the Mizoram assembly ends on December 17. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state. The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year. Follow full election coverage

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Rajiv Kumar said nearly 16 crore voters will be eligible to vote during the five assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Kumar said these five states will have 1.77 lakh polling stations. Of these, 1.01 lakh stations will have webcasting facilities. Over 8,000 polling stations will be managed by women.

Elections in the five states will have 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters, the Election Commission said. There are 60.2 lakh first-time voters.

"We have gathered here after a gap of six months. These elections are significant for the country and after this, we will meet for the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections," Kumar added.

"We have met all stakeholders, including political parties and enforcement agencies, while preparing for assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP and Telangana," he said.

The poll panel added that it has placed special emphasis on making electoral rolls inclusive and the focus will also be on "roll-to-poll" to ensure that all voters come to vote.

(With inputs from agencies)

