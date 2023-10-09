Mizoram to undergo polls on November 7. Check the full schedule.

Mizoram election schedule: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the schedule of the upcoming elections in Mizoram. The elections in Mizoram will be held in a single phase.(PTI)

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the polls in Mizoram will be held in a single phase. Follow full coverage of the Mizoram elections here.

According to the poll body, the notification for the elections in Mizoram will be issued on October 13. The last date of nomination for the candidate will be on October 20. Their candidature will then be scrutinised on October 21.

Issue of notification October 13 Last date of nomination October 20 Scrutiny of nomination October 21 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 23 Date of polls November 7 Counting of votes December 3

As per the rules of the election commission, candidates can withdraw their candidature by October 23.

Voting will be held on November 7 and the results of the elections will be announced on December 3.

Mizorom is among five states to undergo Assembly elections this year, setting the stage for the last major electoral exercise ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Polls will also be held in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and the Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The term of the Mizoram assembly ends on December 17. The terms of the assemblies in the other four states end on different dates in January.

In the last election, in the 40-seat Assembly of Mizoram, Mizo National Front managed to win 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8%. Congress secured 5 seats and BJP won a single seat. Zoramthanga is the current chief minister of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON